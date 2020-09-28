Tanzania: Bass Introduces Resolution Calling For Free and Fair Elections In Tanzania

press release

Washington, DC — Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, introduced a resolution urging the Government of Tanzania and all parties to respect human rights and constitutional rights and ensure free and fair elections next month.

“I am concerned about reports indicating restrictions of freedom of expression, association and assembly in Tanzania ahead of a possibly contentious election next month,” said Rep. Bass.

“We must support Tanzanian people, especially right before an election. I urge the Government of Tanzania to allow citizens, civil society organizations political parties to express their views freely without fear and to safeguard press freedoms. I call on the government to also repeal repressive laws that are contrary to the principles of good governance and a healthy democracy. This is a critical moment in history and democratic backsliding must be called out wherever we see it. I urge my colleagues to support this important resolution.”

The resolution was introduced with Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. Read the resolution here.