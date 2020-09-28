Tanzania: Bass Introduces Resolution Calling For Free and Fair Elections In Tanzania

18 September 2020
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Washington, DC — Today, Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA), Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa, introduced a resolution urging the Government of Tanzania and all parties to respect human rights and constitutional rights and ensure free and fair elections next month.

“I am concerned about reports indicating restrictions of freedom of expression, association and assembly in Tanzania ahead of a possibly contentious election next month,” said Rep. Bass.

“We must support Tanzanian people, especially right before an election. I urge the Government of Tanzania to allow citizens, civil society organizations political parties to express their views freely without fear and to safeguard press freedoms. I call on the government to also repeal repressive laws that are contrary to the principles of good governance and a healthy democracy.  This is a critical moment in history and democratic backsliding must be called out wherever we see it. I urge my colleagues to support this important resolution.”

The resolution was introduced with Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ), Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa. Read the resolution here.

Read the original article on U.S. House.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.