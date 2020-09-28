Tanzania: Azam Confident to Challenge Season's League Title

28 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Martha Nickson Turdaco

FOLLOWING a hard fought 1-0 away win against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga over the weekend, Azam have vowed to be invincible this season.

Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube scored his third goal of the campaign in the 89th minute, to drive his team at the peak of the table with 12 points, continuing their 100 per cent run into the league.

Dube has so far proved to be among the best signings for Azam this season and apart from netting goals, his movements on the pitch have proved to be lethal.

Speaking after the game, Azam Assistant Coach Bahati Vivier said fighting spirit displayed by the players was the contributing factor for their crucial victory.

"We knew that we had two difficult away matches against Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons but, as you saw, in each game, we used a different approach.

"We have a target this season and we want our players to always remember that. Other players did not start against Mbeya City but today (Saturday), we used them and rested others," he said.

He added: "In the first half, the chemistry did not click but things changed positively for our team in the second half and we won the match."

Also, commenting after the game was the team's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' who cemented that this season, they have their mission.

"We are all happy after pocketing all six points from this side a thing that most people doubted before. When we announced that we want to be serious this term, others thought that we were just kidding but now, results are speaking for themselves," he boasted.

Moreover, the CEO disclosed that every game for them is important as such, they will splint until the end of the marathon while urging Azam fans to continue giving the players and technical bench deserved support.

