Tanzania: Simba's Set Play Goals Impresses Sven

SIMBA Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck expressed his happiness with two goals scored from set pieces, saying it was a long time they converted such kind of goals.

The defending champions went rampant again, as they silenced Gwambina FC 3-0 in the Mainland Premier League encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Simba have since scored seven goals without conceding in their last two league matches played at the decorated 60,000 capacity venue, pushing them second on the log with ten points from four matches. The Msimbazi Reds trail league leaders Azam FC who are on 12 points from maximum four matches.

Goals from Meddie Kagere, Pascal Wawa and substitute Crispine Mugalu were enough to give Simba their second successive victory in the unfolding league and are now looking settled in comparison with the first two opening matches they played.

Both Kagere and Mugalu have netted two goals this season, amplifying stiff competition for the starting role in leading the attack.

At a post-match briefing, Vandenbroeck said it was a long time his team scored from set pieces, saying they have been training hard to score in such moments.

"In general, I am very happy with the performance from the lads... their pressing and tactical abilities were great. I cannot demand more at this moment," he said.

He pointed out that in their upcoming two away matches, he expects to see the same performance from his players but said that would be a bit difficult due to the nature of pitches.

Up next, Simba will face JKT Tanzania at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Sunday before travelling to Rukwa region to take on Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium on October 10th this year.

"Against JKT Tanzania and Tanzania Prisons it will definitely be taught. At least, the work rate and energy they put in should be more than the one we had in our past two home games. Secondly, we have a lot of strikers and all of them can score that is good for the coach to have choices.

"If you saw the last goal, Bernard Morrison came face to face with the goalkeeper but he decided to give the ball to his colleague and that shows our team spirit at this moment. We are not individuals but working as a team," said the Belgian trainer.

He then lauded Gwambina as an opponent which were physically in good shape, well organised defensively but said they were able to create own temple, while saying that the only difference with last week's game against Biashara United was conventional rate.

Gwambina coach Fulgence Novatus conceded the defeat, saying they will go back to the drawing board to analyse the game and correct mistakes which emerged.

"We came with the game plan to win but unfortunately, the outcome did not go our way... we will have to go back and work hard for our next game," he said.

He added that to play four matches without victory does not mean your team is bad, but that in football, it happens sometimes.