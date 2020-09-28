Tanzania: Yanga Keep Pace With Simba

A SECOND half strike by defender Lamine Moro gave Young Africans a hard earned 1-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro yesterday.

It was the third straight victory for Yanga in the Mainland Premier League season, claiming ten points from four matches.

Following the victory, Yanga reclaimed the third spot on the log and are among the three teams yet to taste defeat in the contest. Others who still enjoy unbeaten run are league leaders Azam FC on 12 points and second placed Simba, who are tied on ten points with Yanga but have superior goal difference.

At the same time, Mtibwa Sugar who were always a hard nut to crack whenever they face Yanga at the Jamhuri Stadium for the past five league seasons saw their resilience broken yesterday.

The Jangwani Street giants entered into the match buoyed with confidence following their recent back to back victories and they showed intent to win from the onset.

A timely assist from Angolan import Carlos Fernandes 'Carlinhos' in the 61st minute, was what the visitors deserved to hand the hosting side their first loss of the season as they have so far managed to win only one game and stamp two draws.

As anticipated, it was the game which involved aerial balls from each side with minimal accurate ground passes no wonder it registered many fouls (15) in the first half.

In terms of the shots on target in the opening half of the match, Yanga led with two shots against Mtibwa Sugar, who only had a single shot on goal but none of them were lethal to cause premature damages.

Mtibwa Sugar displayed concrete defensive play, thwarting Yanga offensive led by Ghanaian Michael Sarpong to get the freedom of venturing into their final segment hence making the duel very difficult.

In the 36th minute, Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila was forced to make tactical substitution by introducing Juma Nyangi for Boban Zirintusa, who struggled to penetrate Yanga well organised defence. The changes somewhat added pace for Mtibwa Sugar at their final third.

In the second half, both sides came refreshed, aiming to get something tangible from the game but with the same rhythm of long balls and limited grass cutter passes, which in the end was an advantage to the visiting side.

Yanga pushed the host to the limit and after an hour mark; defender Geoffrey Luseke put his life in the line to clear the danger, blocking Sarpong's shot to a corner kick. And from a resultant corner well taken by 'Carlinhos' allowed big defender Moro to flip the ball and netted from a close range past goalkeeper Abdultwalib Mshery.

It was however evident that teams like Yanga, Simba and Azam which lead in terms of having quality players find it hard to showcase good football whenever playing outside Dar es Salaam.

Elsewhere yesterday, Ruvu Shooting were held to a goalless draw by Biashara United at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, while at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga, Mwadui stamped a convincing 2-0 win over debutants Ihefu FC.

At the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi which is used as a home base for Polisi Tanzania has become the third venue to be suspended by the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

According to the statement released by TPLB on Saturday evening, Polisi Tanzania should shift to Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha for their next league fixtures until they renovate their usual venue.

Other arenas which have faced the same wrath are Gwambina Complex, a home territory for Gwambina FC and Karume Stadium in Mara used by Biashara United.

The TPLB through its club licensing committee has since maintained that they will continue with the campaign to suspend all venues which do not meet the required standards.