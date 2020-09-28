Tanzania: Tca Reschedules T-40 Cricket League

28 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Development League has been postponed due to the official launching of DC Caravans T-20 Cricket Cup tournament at Mlimani City Mall Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

The launch comes a week prior to the tournament's official opening next weekend.

This was confirmed by the TCA Communication officer Atif Salim speaking with the 'Daily News' and noted that, "in the wake of this event the TCA Development final was also postponed to enable players attend the event."

Meanwhile the National Team Head Coach Steve Tikolo has been working to improve the boys' quality every day with the expectations that the boys will display quality in the ICC African Qualification games next year.

"We are focused and determined to do well for the forthcoming competition. The boys have been in a good performance and I see a lot of improvement day after day."

"We train about every day, working on the small mistakes we notice from our players on Saturday games. Working on our mistakes gives us assurance that when the tournament comes we shall be in a great quality."

Tikolo believes his squad has an advantage to do well in those coming competition considering they have been in training for a while now while other countries have not yet resumed trainings.

"We have already worked on the game fitness and we are now working on the skills. There are so many young boys who have been showing quality and in course of time they will be outstanding."

The coach also noted that the boys have weather advantage as most players' from warm climate have been affected to play in cold climate areas.

Apart from identifying the quality of his squad for forthcoming games Tikolo also noted that there are some of the Under-19 boys who are worthy to play for the senior national team.

He identified the boys to be Abdallah Jabiri and Baraka Laizer whereas he showed praise to Jabiri as he recently registered 146 runs in a single game. He labelled his boy as a standout player.

