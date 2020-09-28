Tanzania: Zanzibar Airport's Terminal III Sets for Inauguration Today

THE Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (AAKIA)'s new arrivals and departures- terminal III is scheduled for opening today, authorities have said.

At a press briefing held here yesterday, the 'Infrastructures, Transport and Communications' Ministry's Permanent Secretary (PS) Mr Mustapha Aboud Jumbe said the event would be graced by President Ali Mohamed Shein and all people regardless of political affiliation, are invited.

Flanked by the several senior officers from the Ministry, and government including the Director of Information- State House Mr Hassan Khatib, said the opening was a welcome development as the tourism business, highly affected by Covid-19 pandemic begins to reopen gradually.

"We are delighted with this remarkable development," Mr Jumbe said promising to give full details about the 'terminal III project' today at the inauguration ceremony. The press briefing was preceded by Journalists making a tour of the terminal facility.

He said that the airport project being implemented by 'Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) - a Chinese construction and engineering firm, was among big projects listed in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) 2015/2020 manifesto.

Local project Manager, Mr Yasser D'costa informed the Journalists that the terminal III would start operating as soon as the remaining work is over. The terminal has 27 airline counters for serving passengers, and the immigration counter.

Scanners for passengers and cargo inspection have been fixed, 'Passengers 'Boarding Bridges (PBB)', waiting lounge, prayer areas, and duty free smoke detectors, cars parking area, and VIP lounge.