Nigeria: Obi Urges Govt to Intensify Efforts Against Boko Haram

Awka — Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called on the federal government to intensify efforts against the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Obi was reacting to the recent attack on Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, by the sect, in which his convoy was attacked, resulting in the death of some security aides.

He urged the federal government to strengthen Nigeria's security architecture and intensify efforts against terrorism in the country, describing the attack on Zulum, a serving governor, as shocking.

According to him, "The attack underscored how monstrous and bold terrorism has become in the country and how vulnerable the poor masses are.

"Terrorism knows no tribe, culture nor religion, but affects everybody equally. I urge the federal government to intensify efforts on the fight against terrorism and employ the country's security architecture to keep Nigerians safe."

Condoling with Zulum, Obi urged him to take heart while praying to God to give him the fortitude to bear the loss of his men. Obi also consoled the families of the victims with a prayer to God for their peaceful repose.