Kenya: Survey Reveals Best and Worst Performing MPs

Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba is the most performing legislator, according to a survey by research firm Infotrak. For Mr Milemba, his is a case of an interesting coincidence.

In 2015 when Infotrak last did a similar survey, then Emuhaya MP Wilbur Ottichilo, now Vihiga governor, emerged top-- the same constituency that Mr Milemba now represents in the House.

Mr Milemba is followed closely by controversial Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, who was recently charged with incitement and hate speech, his Mwala counterpart Vincent Musyoka, Khwisero's Chistopher Adela and Patrick Musimba of Kibwezi East in the list of MPs rated best by their constituents.

Others in the top list are Peter Lochakapong (Sigor), David Pkosing (Pokot South), Robert Mbui of Kathiani, Benjamin Washiali of Mumias East, and Erastus Nzioka (Mbooni). While those that were in the Top 30 still had impressive approval ratings, the overall approval of MPs has dropped significantly from an average of about 60 in 2015 to 52.5 in 2020.

"This is a significant drop in the approval ratings of our MPs compared to the previous Parliament, and Kenyans seem to be telling their MPs to pull up their socks...," Infotrak Chief Executive Angela Ambitho said yesterday when she released the survey findings.

Ms Ambitho attributed the high scores for the MPs to a number of factors including legislative prowess, proper handling of public finances, development projects or "the personal touch, interpersonal skills and charisma with which the politicians handle their electorate."

290 constituencies

The study sampled 37,600 Kenyans in each of the 290 constituencies and 1,450 wards between November 2019 and January 2020. Other MPs in the top 30 with high approval ratings are Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, Kimilili's Didimus Barasa, James Nyikal of Seme, James Kamau of Kabete, Uriri's Mark Nyamita, Hillary Kosgei of Kipkelion West, Kibra's Imran Okoth, Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East), Raymond Moi (Rongai), Swarup Mishra (Kesses), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), Benjamin Dalu (Kinangop), Christopher Nakuleu (Turkana North), Victor Munyaka (Machakos), Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), Daniel Maanzo (Makueni), John Munene (Kirinyaga Central), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), with the late Suleiman Dori of Msambweni coming in at number 30 when the survey was done.

With a paltry 33 per cent approval rating, Isiolo South MP Abdi Tepo is ranked last in the 290 constituencies, with his Kangema counterpart Muturi Kigano, who chairs the influential, powerful Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Molo's Kuria Kimani, Bura's Ali Wario, Sheikh Mohammed of Wajir South, Lari's Jonah Mwangi, Paul Musyimi of Mwingi North, and Subuki'a Samuel Kinuthia all polling below 40 per cent.

Also in the bottom 15 are Ndhiwa's Martin Owino, Othaya's Gichuki Mugambi, Joshua Kutuny (Cherang'any), Jomvu's Bady Twalib, Mercy Gakuya (Kasarani), Ndia's George Macharia, Kipsengeret Koros (Soin/Sigowet), with Kitutu Masaba's Shadrack Mose closing the list with a 42.9 per cent approval.

With a 61 per cent approval rating, Kisumu woman rep Roza Buyu leads her 47 colleagues.

She is followed by Homa Bay's Gladys Wanga, with Lamu's Ruweida Mohamed, Maison Leshomo of Samburu, and Makueni's Rose Museo.