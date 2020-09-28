Uganda: EC Begins Verification of Supporters for Presidential Aspirants

28 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set up a team to handle the verification of supporters for nomination of candidates for the 2021 Presidential Elections.

The verification process according to a statement by the EC kicks off today.

As of September 25, 2020, at least 82 aspirants had collected nomination and supporter forms. Among these are five political parties, namely, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Ecological Party Uganda (EPU), National Resistance Movement (NRM), National Unity Platform (NUP) and Revolutionary People's Party (RPP).

The independent candidates are seventy seven, where nine of are female.

"Due to the sizeable number of signatures required for nomination as a Presidential candidate, the Commission has advised aspiring candidates to submit the lists of supporters to the Electoral Commission for verification at least two weeks before the nomination dates, that is, at least by October 16, 2020," the statement reads in part.

Presidential aspirants have been advised to collect more than 100 signatures from each district/cities, to cater for shortfalls.

"Presidential aspirants who attain verified supporters from at least 98 districts or cities shall be issued a certificate which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day," the statement further reads.

According to the electoral roadmap, nominations will be conducted between November 2 and 3, 2020.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.