Nigeria Leadership Initiative Holds Inaugural Webinar On Rebuilding National Values

28 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI), an international, non-partisan organisation that is registered as a charity in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom will hold its inaugural webinar series, with the theme: "Rebuilding Our National Values System,"on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Ibrahim Yusuf and the Founder of NIL, Dr. Olusegun Aganga, the members of the NLI are highly accomplished Nigerians living at home and in the Diaspora.

NIL members, the statement said, are committed to playing a significant role in helping to transform the country, promoting an understanding and appreciation of its foundational values, while also highlighting the importance of values-based leadership and followership. It said NLI has about 400 highly accomplished members in its network, including former and serving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), CEOs of MDAs and private corporations, in and outside Nigeria.

"There is a growing consensus that our National Values System has broken down and that this has become a threat to values leadership and our national development. History has shown that the most successful companies and countries in the world are built on a set of core values. These become the foundation on which the nation is built. We cannot achieve sustainable economic growth and development unless we build on a solid foundation and develop community-spirited Nigerians who live these values. It is an investment in our greatest asset-Our People," the statement explained.

Obi Urges FG to Intensify Efforts against Boko Haram

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.