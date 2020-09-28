Nigeria Leadership Initiative Holds Inaugural Webinar On Rebuilding National Values

Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI), an international, non-partisan organisation that is registered as a charity in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom will hold its inaugural webinar series, with the theme: "Rebuilding Our National Values System,"on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Bashir Ibrahim Yusuf and the Founder of NIL, Dr. Olusegun Aganga, the members of the NLI are highly accomplished Nigerians living at home and in the Diaspora.

NIL members, the statement said, are committed to playing a significant role in helping to transform the country, promoting an understanding and appreciation of its foundational values, while also highlighting the importance of values-based leadership and followership. It said NLI has about 400 highly accomplished members in its network, including former and serving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), CEOs of MDAs and private corporations, in and outside Nigeria.

"There is a growing consensus that our National Values System has broken down and that this has become a threat to values leadership and our national development. History has shown that the most successful companies and countries in the world are built on a set of core values. These become the foundation on which the nation is built. We cannot achieve sustainable economic growth and development unless we build on a solid foundation and develop community-spirited Nigerians who live these values. It is an investment in our greatest asset-Our People," the statement explained.

