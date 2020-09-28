Ghana: Assembly Members Admonished Not to Use Politics to Destroy Devt

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region, Cassiel Ato Forson, has tasked Assembly Members in the constituency to put politics aside and fight hard for growth and development for their electoral areas.

"We shouldn't use politics to destroy the growth and development taking place in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency, we should always remember that we are all fighting for growth and development for our electoral areas," he stressed.

Addressing the Assembly Members after they failed to elect their Presiding Member for the district after a fourth attempt, Mr Forson stated that although the Assembly Members belonged to different political parties it was important that they put their political affiliation aside and come together and elect their Presiding Member for the growth and development of the district.

He also urged them to elect someone who would work hard and can also address all their needs, it is not good that after four times the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituency had failed to elect a presiding member and admonished them to come together and elect a hard-working presiding member.

For his part, the District Chief Executive for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District, Emmanuel Kwesi Nyarko, cautioned that the Assembly would lack growth and development "if they fail to elect a presiding member."