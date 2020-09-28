Ghana: 'Revive Nkrumah's Industries'

The Volta Regional Chairman of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Thomas Ntumy, has appealed to the government to make an effort to revive factories and industries built by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President.

He explained that it was unfortunate the industries that were either built or started before his dethronement have been left to rot while plans were underway to build new ones.

Mr Ntumy said the idea to build more industries was laudable but revamping already built ones abandoned and deteriorating would have saved the country some amount of funds to initiate other projects to improve livelihoods.

He noted that Dr Nkrumah invested huge capital into those projects to the benefit of the citizenry, unfortunately the politics of "I didn't start or build it" was crippling the nation and countries that looked up to the country for inspiration were far developed ahead of Ghana due to "our dirty politics."

Mr Ntumy cited factories and industries such as the Glass Manufacturing Company at Aboso, in the Western Region, GIHOC Fibre Products Company and the Tema Food Complex Corporation, both in the Greater Accra Region, Akosombo Textiles Limited, in the Eastern Region and the Wenchi Tomato Factory in the Bono Region that had all been left to deteriorate by successive governments due to bad management and "peoples selfish interest."

"It is only Dr Nkrumah who had the interest of Ghanaians at heart, the rest campaigned to govern the country for their selfish interest, the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have ruled the country for close to three decades and all this while it didn't occur to them to industralise the country why now if not to win cheap political votes during elections?" Mr Ntumy fumed.

GNA