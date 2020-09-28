Cameroon: Fight Against Unemployment - Youths Orientated, Trained for Future Careers

Several youths converged on Yaounde from September 24 to 26, 2020 to tap new ideas which will enable them make right professional choices. This was within the framework of the first edition of a seminar dubbed Orientation and Training Fair For Future Careers (FOFOMA). The fair was opened September 24, 2020 by the Inspector General of Services at the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Training, Jean Kilbat on behalf of the Minister. As for the objective of the fair, the Project Head, Arsene Nkomo says, "it is to make youths financially independent by orientating and training them in mini but profitable jobs". "We are determined to make employment and vocational training a national cause," he adds.

Jean Kilbat, opening the fair, says he is overwhelmed with the idea, which will bring out a good number of young Cameroonians from the streets. He opines that the FOFOMA project falls within the framework of government's policy to fight unemployment by promoting vocational training. "Many young Cameroonians go wayward because they make wrong choices for their careers," he indicates before adding that, "with the fair, a greater part of the problem of wrong professional decisions will be wiped out." Talking on training, Jean Kilbat says vocational training is the main key to success. He elucidates that "a person who studied Geography or History in the University cannot compare with someone who has learned how to decorate, bake or design a website". "This fair is very important because it is geared towards giving out professional skills to young persons," he adds. At the end of the seminar, some 45 youths were awarded testimonials after being trained in fields like pastry, layout designing, website designing, photography, decoration amongst others.