Ghana: Man Declared Wanted for Same-Sex

Razak Siba, a Ghanaian has been declared wanted by a Muslim group called Safety Empire for engaging in same sex relationship.

Siba is said to be on the run for his life after he was declared 'wanted dead or alive' by the Muslim group on August 16, 2015 in Nima, a suburb of Accra.

A family member of Siba, name (withheld) who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in an interview last Wednesday said the whereabouts of their relative is still not known.

The source said that Siba, who earns a living through same sex relationship, a practice considered a curse by Ghanaians left home almost five years ago.

According to the family member, the angry group made up of young Muslim youth had threatened to end Siba's life should he return to the community.

Same-sex relationships such as gayism and lesbianism are detested by Ghanaians, and often, those who engage in it, suffer serious consequences, including physical harm and threats of death.

The Ghanaian Times had gathered that Siba had reported the case to the police but no effort was made to bring the perpetrators to book.

It also came to light during investigation that Siba moved to Kasoa in the Central Region where he spent two weeks before moving back to Alajo, also in Accra to stay with his uncle.

When the Ghanaian Times visited Nima to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the story, a member of the empire who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the story and said "gayism and lesbianism were abhorred in Islam."

He said the punishment for Siba and his likes was death.

The member told the Ghanaian Times that a GH₵10,000 bounty had been placed on the head of Siba.

Again, the Ghanaian Times discovered that in December 2019, a young university graduate was ostracised for similar 'offence.'

Two years ago, a man who was suspected to be a gay was beaten to pulp by a group of young men in Newtown, a stone's throw from Nima.