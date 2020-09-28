Cameroon-Turkey Relations - Minister, Ambassador Discuss Broad-Based Issues

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella and the Turkish Ambassador to Cameroon, Ayse Saraç have reviewed cooperation ties between the two countries with the objective of better strengthening them. This was during an audience Minister Mbella Mbella granted the Turkish diplomat on September 24, 2020 at the Ministry of External Relations.

In her statement to reporters at the end of the one hour audience, Ambassador Ayse Saraç said she held talks with the Minister on several areas of bilateral relations between the two countries. "It is also a pleasure exchanging ideas with the Minister of External Relations on different topics that concern our relations. We reviewed cooperation ties in the political, economic and social domains," she stated, adding that both countries enjoy positive relations.

Cameroon and Turkey cooperate in a wide range of spheres with several agreements having been signed in the health, education and infrastructure areas. There are many Turkish companies in Cameroon. Turkey through the Turk Eximbank financed 75 per cent of the construction of the Japoma 50,000 capacity stadium in Douala, Littoral Region. Ambassador Ayse Saraç has always stated her country's readiness to support peace building in Cameroon and has expressed her satisfaction for the organisation of the Major National Dialogue to find lasting solutions to the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country.