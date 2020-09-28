Central African Republic: CAR Presidential Election - Faustin Touadera Announces Candidacy

Pixabay
Central African Republic flag
28 September 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

63-year-old Central African Republic President, Faustin Touadera has announced he will run in the December election in the country. Mr Touadera who governs the country with the support of a large United Nations peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA), was elected in February 2016 with two-thirds of the vote. Since then, he has struggled to stem vicious intercommunal violence in the poor, landlocked nation where armed groups control two-thirds of the territory.

"It is a heavy responsibility. A very heavy responsibility. I accept to be your candidate," the head of state, who had been expected to run for re-election, told members of his United Hearts Movement (MCU) party in the capital Bangui on Saturday.

Faustin Touadera is seeking a return to office at a time when the security situation in the country remains very fragile, notably with violations of the peace agreement by certain armed groups. Under him, the Central African Republic's economy is improving, despite a difficult security and humanitarian environment. The African Development Bank in its 2020 Economic outlook says "Real GDP growth increased from 3.8% in 2018 to 4.5% in 2019, spurred by the steady recovery of agricultural and mining activities. However, inflation rose to 3.5% in 2019 (up from 1.6% in 2018) due to food supply problems."

Two former Presidents, Francois Bozize deposed by a military rebellion in 2013 and Catherine Samba-Panza who guided the country while in transition as interim president from 2014 to 2016 are said to be Touadera's main rival in the December 27 election if their candidacy are validated by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) by mid November 2020.

Meanwhile, uncertainty lingers over whether the elections would be held in the planned time frame, as significant delays have emerged in the organization of the poll including the registration of voters. The Central African Republic's parliament voted on Wednesday, September 23rd 2020 to grant the electoral body extra time to register voters, but the election commission fell behind with voter registration due to the insecurity and additional disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, said Territorial Administration Minister Augustin Yangana-Yahote.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.