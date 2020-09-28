Gambia: Bees Attack Barrow's Convoy in Kerewan

28 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

President Adama Barrow's convoy that went to lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of governor's office and residence in Kerewan, North Bank Region, was allegedly chased by bees.

Our source indicated that the president's convoy was attacked by unstoppable bees that scattered the crowd.

On Saturday, Mr. Barrow and his delegation crossed Banjul to Nuimi where they lay the foundation stone of Hakalang Road project - a road that is in its worst condition.

Nuimi-Hakalang road has always been the desire of the first and second republics for construction but to no avail. But Mr. Barrow last year promised to construct the road - a promise he is attempting to finally fulfil.

According to Mr. Barrow, the lack of good and adequate road infrastructure in the rural areas have contributed to the great disparities between rural and urban communities.

He added that the event marks another significant milestone in the development endeavours of his government.

"As stated in our National Development Plan, our goal is "to deliver good governance and accountability, social cohesion and national reconciliation, and a revitalised and transformed economy for the wellbeing of all Gambians" he noted.

He indicated that for the first time after many years of waiting, the project will provide for the people of Nuimi, interlinked bituminous roads covering the length and breadth of Nuimi and connecting the districts with Jokadu.

In a similar development, the Tourism Minister Hamat N. K. Bah has last week disclosed that a jetty at Juffureh will be rebuilt under the Hakalang Road Project.

The jetty is located at Juffureh, a village which is almost intertwined with Albreda.

