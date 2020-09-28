South Africa: Trade, Industry and Competition Hosts Trade and Investment Webinar With Mozambique, 29 to 30 Sept

27 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa and Mozambique will host a virtual Trade and Investment webinar under the theme Developing Afrocentric Solutions and Forging Partnership in Response to COVID-19 scheduled to take place from 29 - 30 September 2020. The Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ms Nomalungelo Gina and Mozambique Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ms Ludovina Bernardo are expected address the virtual seminar.

The webinar will focus on trade and investment opportunities available in Mozambique and also discuss strategic issues regarding Mozambique's investment plans to stimulate the country's economic growth amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Deputy Minister Gina, the webinar will build-up on previous Outward Trade and Investment Missions held in Mozambique, which yielded significant results in terms of exposing South African companies to the Mozambican market, creating greater knowledge of South African capabilities, and improving awareness of investment and trade opportunities.

"This webinar will focus on the status of COVID-19 in Mozambique and the country's economic response plan, South Africa's risk adjusted strategy, and opportunities to strengthen partnership in sectors like agriculture and agro-processing, energy and transport infrastructure," says Gina.

Total trade between South Africa and Mozambique has been on an upward trajectory between 2015 and 2019. In 2019 total trade between the two countries amounted to R66.20 billion with trade skewed in favour of South Africa.

The composition of South African exports to Mozambique included amongst others, mineral products; machinery and mechanical appliances; base metals & articles of base metal; prepared foodstuffs; vehicles, aircraft, vessels and associated transport equipment; and vegetable products just to mention a few. It is with noting that the basket of South African exports to Mozambique is made up of value added goods.

