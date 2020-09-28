Kenya: Raila's Arrival Ends Gor Mahia's Transfer 'Reggae'

28 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier says the club is done with the signing of new players after bringing 14 new faces to the team since the transfer window opened in August.

Rachier believes the new signings have what it takes to steer the team to success next season. Gor will be aiming to continue their dominance in the Kenyan Premier League, other domestic competitions and leave a mark in the Caf Champions League.

The record KPL champions Monday closed their transfer business after roping in 18-year-old striker Dickson Raila to reinforce its already crowded attack.

The teenager has penned a four-year contract with K'Ogalo joining from Masawa FC, a lower division side from Kisumu County.

"We are done with the exercise of signing new players and that means, Dickson Raila is the last player to be roped into the squad. We believe we have done our best to get the necessary players," said Rachier.

Raila will however fight for a starting berth with his fellow teen Benson Omala, Nichoals Kipkirui, youthful Clinton Okoth and Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu.

"I am happy to be a Gor Mahia player and it has always been my dream to join this best team in East Africa. Playing for Gor Mahia is an honour and I'm ready for the challange. I will use this opportunity to lay ground for a great football career," Raila told Nation Sport on Monday.

Meanwhile, Omala says he is slowly adapting to life at Gor as he looks forward to another successful season in the top tier league.

"For the first few days it was hard for me but I have now adapted to the new way of training. Here they focus a lot on the physical aspect and I can feel the difference from what we used to have at Stima. I am sure with hard work, I will make an impact and get a lot of play time," said the Gor Mahia prodigy who bagged 10 goals for Western Stima last season.

Omalla faces a delicate balancing act between school and professional football since he is still a student at Kisumu Day Secondary School. He says he will be training individually or with local teams in Kisumu while also following coach Steven Polack's training programme.

"I will have to balance because my studies are also very important complimented with my talents. I know the club will have a schedule for me and if I make a match day squad then the traveling logistics will be put in place earlier. However, so far so good in training and I have been learning a lot from the experienced players," said Omalla.

Apart from Raila, Omala and Ulimwengu, K'Ogalo has also signed foreigners Tito Okello (Uganda), Bertrand Konfor (Cameroon) and Malawian midfielder Andrew Malisero.

Gor also raided KPL side Western Stima for Samuel Njau, defender Kelvin Wesonga, Sydney Ochieng' and Kennedy Owino.

Other new acquisitions are former Nairobi City Stars custodian Levis Opiyo, Andrew Juma from Mathare United, John Macharia and John Ochieng'.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.