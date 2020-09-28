Kenya: Raila's Arrival Ends Gor Mahia's Transfer 'Reggae'

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier says the club is done with the signing of new players after bringing 14 new faces to the team since the transfer window opened in August.

Rachier believes the new signings have what it takes to steer the team to success next season. Gor will be aiming to continue their dominance in the Kenyan Premier League, other domestic competitions and leave a mark in the Caf Champions League.

The record KPL champions Monday closed their transfer business after roping in 18-year-old striker Dickson Raila to reinforce its already crowded attack.

The teenager has penned a four-year contract with K'Ogalo joining from Masawa FC, a lower division side from Kisumu County.

"We are done with the exercise of signing new players and that means, Dickson Raila is the last player to be roped into the squad. We believe we have done our best to get the necessary players," said Rachier.

Raila will however fight for a starting berth with his fellow teen Benson Omala, Nichoals Kipkirui, youthful Clinton Okoth and Burundian forward Jules Ulimwengu.

"I am happy to be a Gor Mahia player and it has always been my dream to join this best team in East Africa. Playing for Gor Mahia is an honour and I'm ready for the challange. I will use this opportunity to lay ground for a great football career," Raila told Nation Sport on Monday.

Meanwhile, Omala says he is slowly adapting to life at Gor as he looks forward to another successful season in the top tier league.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"For the first few days it was hard for me but I have now adapted to the new way of training. Here they focus a lot on the physical aspect and I can feel the difference from what we used to have at Stima. I am sure with hard work, I will make an impact and get a lot of play time," said the Gor Mahia prodigy who bagged 10 goals for Western Stima last season.

Omalla faces a delicate balancing act between school and professional football since he is still a student at Kisumu Day Secondary School. He says he will be training individually or with local teams in Kisumu while also following coach Steven Polack's training programme.

"I will have to balance because my studies are also very important complimented with my talents. I know the club will have a schedule for me and if I make a match day squad then the traveling logistics will be put in place earlier. However, so far so good in training and I have been learning a lot from the experienced players," said Omalla.

Apart from Raila, Omala and Ulimwengu, K'Ogalo has also signed foreigners Tito Okello (Uganda), Bertrand Konfor (Cameroon) and Malawian midfielder Andrew Malisero.

Gor also raided KPL side Western Stima for Samuel Njau, defender Kelvin Wesonga, Sydney Ochieng' and Kennedy Owino.

Other new acquisitions are former Nairobi City Stars custodian Levis Opiyo, Andrew Juma from Mathare United, John Macharia and John Ochieng'.