Somalia: Police Launch Security Operation in Galmudug

Security forces in the semi-autonomous region of Galmudug have conducted widespread house-to-house search operations to heighten security in the area.

Hundreds of heavily armed forces involved in the security check operations which began on Sunday night.

The operations were carried out in Gurieel neighbourhood in Dhusamreb and some other areas.

Eyewitnesses told the Radio Dalsan that the forces raided hundreds of houses, businesses and vehicles in the town.

Dhusamareb police commissioner Nur Elmi Mohamed who spoke to the media said the operation was conducted to heighten security in the city.

"The forces searched houses and streets checking cars, businesses and passersby," the police boss said.

The police commissioner also urged residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.