Somalia: Police Launch Security Operation in Galmudug

28 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security forces in the semi-autonomous region of Galmudug have conducted widespread house-to-house search operations to heighten security in the area.

Hundreds of heavily armed forces involved in the security check operations which began on Sunday night.

The operations were carried out in Gurieel neighbourhood in Dhusamreb and some other areas.

Eyewitnesses told the Radio Dalsan that the forces raided hundreds of houses, businesses and vehicles in the town.

Young Somalian inventor finds outlet for his skills in Turkey

Conflicts, COVID-19 risk women, children health: UN

Somalia signs locust program agreement with WFP

Dhusamareb police commissioner Nur Elmi Mohamed who spoke to the media said the operation was conducted to heighten security in the city.

"The forces searched houses and streets checking cars, businesses and passersby," the police boss said.

The police commissioner also urged residents to report any suspicious activity in the area.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.