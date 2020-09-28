Gambia: Omar Colley Scores First Goal for Sampdoria

Scorpions' vice-captain Omar Colley scored his first goal for Sampdoria during their 3-2 home defeat against Benevento in their second game of the Italian Serie A season played at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

The 27-year-old extended his side's lead after scoring with a fine first-half header in the 18th minute after Fabio Quagliarella gave Sampdoria the lead in the 8th minute.

The Gambian international ended his three-year wait to find the back of the net for his Genoa-based side, Sampdoria.

Colley's strike woke up the visitors (Benevento) from their slumber as Luca Caldirola level the score-line with a brace for his side in the 33rd and 72nd minutes respectively, while Gaetono Letizia scored the winner for Benevento in the 88th minute.

The former Real De Banjul defender was in action from start to finish. Nevertheless, he could not rescue his team from their second defeat in a row in the Italian Serie A new season.

In his post-match reaction, Colley - who is reportedly on the radar of Jurgen Klopp's men as a replacement for Dejan Lovren expressed delight with broking his duck but was disenchanted that his team ended up on the losing side.

"I am happy for my first goal, yesterday (on Friday) was my wife's birthday. But I'm disappointed because we lost," Colley told the club website.

"In the first half we did better than in the second. We lost concentration and they had a good attack."

With his team now losing their two opening games of the 2020-21 season, the African star has called for patience.

"The road is long. Let's focus and move on: this is football. We want to continue to work to improve ahead of the next few games," he continued.

"Maybe a little tiredness has taken over, but we have to keep our concentration high throughout every game, otherwise we lose. Let's not give up."

Sampdoria would be eyeing for their first win of the 2020-21 season when they travel to Fiorentina on October 2.

Ajman resign Gambian striker Steve Trawally on loan