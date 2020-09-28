Gambia: Ajman Resign Gambian Striker Steve Trawally On Loan

United Arab Emirati side, Ajman has resigned Scorpions forward player, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally on loan from Saudi side Al Shabab, according to the club Instagram official page.

According to EsohnaSports, the United Arab Emirates side beat off competition from a host of other clubs to secure the services of the Bundung-born forward for another season.

The 25-year-old former Yanbian Funde and Guizhou Hengfeng attacker last season scored seven goals in sixteen appearances for Ajman.

Meanwhile, the former Real de Banjul man, 'Steve' is expected to be named in Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet's 26-man squad to face the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Guinea in next month friendlies in Portugal.

Ajman announced his return on Instagram with a straight forward message "He is back" whiles Steve replied with "Let's gooo".

