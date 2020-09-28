Gambia: Ajman Resign Gambian Striker Steve Trawally On Loan

28 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

United Arab Emirati side, Ajman has resigned Scorpions forward player, Bubacarr 'Steve' Trawally on loan from Saudi side Al Shabab, according to the club Instagram official page.

According to EsohnaSports, the United Arab Emirates side beat off competition from a host of other clubs to secure the services of the Bundung-born forward for another season.

The 25-year-old former Yanbian Funde and Guizhou Hengfeng attacker last season scored seven goals in sixteen appearances for Ajman.

Meanwhile, the former Real de Banjul man, 'Steve' is expected to be named in Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet's 26-man squad to face the Republic of Congo and the Republic of Guinea in next month friendlies in Portugal.

Ajman announced his return on Instagram with a straight forward message "He is back" whiles Steve replied with "Let's gooo".

Gambian teenager Imam Jagne closes to Everton switch

Omar Colley scores first goal for Sampdoria

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.