Gambian Teenager Imam Jagne Closes to Everton Switch

Gambian teenage sensation Imam Jagne is appearing to switch to Everton that are set to make an exciting addition to their under-23 side with the arrival of the talented midfielder.

According to reports from Sweden, Jagne 16 is set to join the Toffees from BK Hacken for a three year deal.

He is likely to go into the Everton under-23 set-up, although it would appear more likely he will first link up with Paul Tait's under-18s.

His current club BK Hacken have been reached out by some clubs although the deal with Everton is not yet completed.

The super kid has been called into the Sweden under-17 set-up and recently began training with the BK Hacken first-team ahead of a potential first-team debut. The Gambian lad have also been noticed by Manchester United but Everton have seemingly won the race for his services.

Source: GFF

Verona signs Gambian winger Ebrima Colley on loan

Ajman resign Gambian striker Steve Trawally on loan