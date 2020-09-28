Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 1 New Death

28 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia registered one new covid-19 related death, bringing the total deaths to 111 - a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%.

This is according to the 155th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia.

5 new positive cases were registered, taking the total of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,569.

The country recorded 100 new COVID-19 recoveries. While 6 new people were taken into quarantine, 79 discharges were made.

The country currently has 6 people in quarantine, 1,297 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 40 new cases of covid-19, bringing the number to 14,960; with 12, 113 recoveries 308 deaths, 2,487 under treatment.

