Gambia: 'There Must Be Good Road, Uninterrupted Electricity to Build Economy'

28 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

President Adama Barrow has stated that to rebuild our socio economic development, there must be good roads and uninterrupted electricity supply.

Mr. Barrow was speaking during the laying of the foundation stone of the long awaited Nuimi-Hakalang road on Saturday.

Barrow clarified that the Hakalang project is fully funded by The Gambia government and the total length of the roads involved in the project is 88 kilometers. It is divided into three components: the construction of Buniadu to Kuntaya; construction of Ker Mbuguma through Medina to Bafuloto; and construction of Albreda to Fass Omar Saho.

"This project amply demonstrates my government's commitment to inclusiveness in The Gambia. With improved road networks, the search for better social facilities and employment opportunities in the urban area will be curtailed; thus, the creation of a growing business environment to improve the economic status of rural residents will become far easier to realise, President Barrow highlighted.

He further told the people of Nuimi that as a government, they have taken the critical decision to rebuild the economy and bring infrastructural development closer to the people.

"Laying the foundation stone for the construction of the Hakalang road network is evidence of our strong will to ensure that no section of Gambian society is deprived of their rights to live dignified lives and have their equal share of the national cake. The desire of the government is to minimise rural-urban migration, increase self-reliance and boost entrepreneurship, innovation and productivity, with agro-business production given due attention, he emphasised.

Mr. Barrow, however, indicated that development must be decentralised to reach every district and region of The Gambia. He added that there is no doubt that the project will yield numerous economic and social benefits within the area, including the development of agriculture, fisheries and tourism, especially for the renowned tourist attraction sites in Jufurreh.

Read the original article on The Point.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

