Tanzania: Ali Kiba Throws Shade At Diamond, Harmonize in His New Song 'Mediocre'

28 September 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba has taken his longstanding rivalry with compatriot Diamond Platnumz to another level with a new song title Mediocre.

In the song, which was released last Thursday and currently trending at number 11 on YouTube, Ali Kiba disses his bitter rival alongside another Wasafi product, Harmonize.

Ali Kiba goes as far as accusing Diamond and Harmonize of using witchcraft to wow fans and claim his crown.

In the song he also chides the two for focusing too much on public stunts and endless drama, which all amounts to mediocrity, hence the title of the song Mediocre.

Part of the lyric of the song goes:

... Njaa mi nashiba, unaishi kwa kuniiga, And I'm Alright

Ushamba mwiko kwa mtoto wa Kariakor

Sichezi na dada zangu, nacheza na dadako

Mixer mkong'oto

We unauza siso, mi ndio bishooo

Iga na ku-stop uone, huchuliziki hata tone

Mi nafanya wimbo, we unafanya skendo, uonekaneee.

Ali Kiba further makes it clear that he is the king of the bongo music.

He sings:

Unataka u-king na mafundo

Mimi ndio baba... king-dom... . kingdom

Tena mnajishow, huyu Komandoo

Stage mafundo, wachafu wa roho, waongeza zero.

Tagged:
