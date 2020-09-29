Rwanda: Sports Ministry Gives Green Light for Return of Competitions

28 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

All sporting disciplines in the country may resume activities - training and competitions - starting from Monday, September 28, strictly in compliance with safety guidelines, the Ministry of Sports has announced.

Sports activities - events, leagues and other competitions - had been suspended since March 15 as the government employed serious measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The gradual reopening started in June, and continued in July, as the Sports Ministry gave a go-ahead to training for individual sports such as tennis, golf, cycling, motorsports and martial arts.

With the all-clear for contact sports, competitive action is expected to resume in the weeks - starting with the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League that restarts on Sunday, October 18.

Before organising any competition, however, sports federations have been instructed to share detailed timelines and seek approval from the Ministry of Sports.

Rwanda's Amavubi resume their campaign in the qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the second week of November, whereas the country will also host qualifiers for the African Basketball Championship (AfroBasket) later that month.

