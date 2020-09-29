Rwanda: Maxime Sekamana - SC Kiyovu Target Rayon Sports Forward

SC Kiyovu are pressing to secure the services of wantaway Rayon Sports' forward Maxime Sekamana as the club look to complete their first transfer window under new coach Olivier Karekezi.

Sekama, who joined Rayon on a two-year deal at the start of last season, is reportedly not happy at the Blues, with the club owing him up to Rwf4 million since July 2019.

Six-time champions SC Kiyovu, who clinched their last league title in 1993, have finalised some of the biggest transfer deals, but Karekezi insists that they are not done yet.

"I have requested the [club] management to sign Maxime, he is a player who would greatly contribute to our big ambitions for next season," Karekezi told Times Sport on Monday.

"We have had talks with him, but nothing is decided yet."

Bidding to challenge for their first league title in 28 years, Kiyovu's squad already boasts some star names such as goalie Yves Kimenyi, left-back Eric Irambona, Burundian duo of Omar Ngandu and Abeddy Bigirimana as well as Nigerian striker Samson Babua.

In his first season with the club, Rwanda football legend Karekezi has been tasked to win one of the two major titles competed for in domestic football - either the league title or the Peace Cup.