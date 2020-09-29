Kenya: Fears of Cholera, Kala-Azar Outbreaks as Lake Turkana Continues to Swell

28 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

Residents of Turkana county living along the shores of the currently swelling Lake Turkana have expressed fear of an outbreak of cholera and visceral leishmaniasis (kala-azar) diseases.

Longech, Kalokol and Namukuse villages, which both have poor access to clean, safe and affordable water as well as poor toilet coverage, are among the affected villages in Turkana Central Sub-County where locals have been displaced after houses and toilets near the lake were submerged.

The three villages, according to a February 27 cholera situation report, accounted for 225 cholera cases and one fatality.

Mr Peter Nang'ori appealed for immediate distribution of water purification tablets as many villagers rely on unsafe water for domestic use.

Mr Nang'ori said that fishing activities have also been affected as reliable and clean drying sites along the shore have also been submerged.

In Kataboi and Lokitoe Ang'aberu villages in Turkana North Sub-County, besides fears for possible cholera outbreak, the villagers said that they have witnessed an increase in sand flies.

"Moisture in the sand resulting from the swelling lake is providing a conducive atmosphere for breeding of sand flies whose bites transmit Leishmania parasites." Lakezone MCA Leah Nachere said.

She called for medical outreach programmes for kala-azar in villages along the shores of the lake targeting locals.

"I appeal for resettlement of the affected families who might be exposed to harmful insects by sleeping in the cold, relief food to boost immunity as well as distribution of insect repellents and insecticides as a prevention measure," the MCA said.

Extent of damage

Turkana County Disaster Management Executive Benson Lokwang confirmed that there is an ongoing assessment by a multi-sectoral team comprising officers from the departments of Trade, Tourism, Water, Environment, Health and Fisheries to determine the extent of damage, destruction and the health risks caused by the swelling lake.

"Immediate responses like prevention of water-borne diseases especially in Kalokol, which is among the worst-hit villages, won't wait till the report is compiled. The department of health has been notified to work on preventive measures so that we don't lose lives as a result of a delayed response." Mr Lokwang said.

He said that during the assessment, the officials have also been charged with the responsibility of identifying suitable higher grounds in Lakezone, Kalokol, Kerio Delta and Kangatotha wards to resettle affected villagers.

"The assessment report will provide us with details of the damage to guide us when coming up with a plan on how all stakeholders can intervene to save the situation. Public institutions like schools and churches have been affected," the county official said.

He said that the swelling of the lake, which now extends more than 800 meters from the shoreline, is attributed to flash floods resulting from heavy rains pounding southern Ethiopia since last year.

He noted that there has been continued flooding in southern Ethiopia, directing the flood waters to Omo River, the main source of water for the lake.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.