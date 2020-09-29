Botswana: Terrors Appeals for Support

Maun — Click to see more pictures

Maun Terrors Football Club management has called on the business community to help the team take care of its players.

Club chairperson, Kebonyethebe Dikgothatso, said in an interview that the team was struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club, he said, managed to pay rent and assist the players with food hampers, adding that it had managed to retain all its players.

Players were expected to return to the grounds after Independence holidays to prepare for the new season.

Maun Terrors ply trade in Debswana First Division North League and last year, it entered into a partnership with Platinum Icons Company.

Dikgothatso explained that the company took care of the players' accommodation and transport for away games in the first round, adding that they were expecting more benefits from the company.

He also revealed that the company had shown interest in doing business in the club's playground, which was adjacent to the Thamalakane River.

He explained that they had signed a 50-year lease with the company to construct a mall at the said playground.

On one hand, the company had secured a plot in Chanoga which it would fence and construct a standard playing ground as well as accommodation rooms for the club.

In addition, Dikgothatso said the company had agreed to employ some players during construction of the mall.

"We are optimistic that this partnership will take us somewhere and we urge other companies to come forth and support sport development in the region," he said.

Dikgothatso also pointed out that this coming season, they were eyeing the championship, adding that efforts were underway to assemble a strong squad, including beefing up defence and strike force.Meanwhile, he stated that the club had benefited from the FIFA relief fund. It received P22 500 to cushion players from effects of the pandemic.

Part of the funding was used to buy food hampers for all the players.

Speaking during the handing over of the donations over the weekend, Nhabe Regional Football Association (NRFA) chairperson, Norman Sebele, hailed the club for prioritising players' welfare.

He said Maun Terrors efforts were visible since they always engaged the regional association in their activities, adding that some clubs were struggling to look after their players.Sebele also explained that the FIFA funding was not only meant to assist players in distress, but also to help in running of clubs.

Although he acknowledged that the funding was not adequate, he praised management for using it prudently.He urged players to be proud to be associated with the club and also appreciate efforts made by their management.

NRFA treasurer, Malebogo Bojosi, hailed Terrors' management for providing parental care towards the players during these trying times.

The pandemic, she said, needed all to be united and cushion each other.She appreciated that the donation would motivate the players to improve their performance.

Bojosi also urged management to come up with fundraising activities to generate income for the club and for the betterment of the players' wellbeing.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>