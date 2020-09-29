Kenya: U.S., Somalia Ink Debt Relief Deal

28 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

US Ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto and Somalia's Minister of Finance Abdirahman Dualeh Beileh have signed a bilateral agreement spelling out ways of reducing and restructuring debt owed by the Horn country to three American State agencies.

Having reached the middle stage in its quest for debt cancellation in March this year, Somalia was declared as favoured by its donors for debt relief after implementing important milestones in its economic reform through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative (HIPCI).

During the signing of the agreement on Sunday, it was noted that more efforts will lead to Somalia reaching the final stage known as 'Completion Point', by which point the US will have forgiven debts amounting to more than $1 billion (about Sh108 billion).

Amb Yamamoto stated that the US commends Somalia on its efforts towards economic reform.

"Working through the debt relief process will allow Somalia to regain access to financial support from international financial institutions so that it can invest in poverty reduction and economic growth," he said.

"The United States remains a committed partner to Somalia and is pleased to play a role in ensuring the economic success of the people of Somalia."

Mr Beileh stated that since the US is a major member of the Paris Club, this agreement will lead to more accords with other donors to whom Somalia is indebted.

The signing ceremony was attended by Somalia's new Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble who was recently appointed and endorsed by parliament for the key job.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.