Kenya: Home Player Kinyua Shines at Thika Course

28 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Larry Ngala

Wilson Kinyua, a handicap 21 golfer at Thika Sports Club, over the weekend clinched the overall title in the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels sponsored golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

He posted 19 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine for a total of 39, beating men winner Paul Kamau (22, 17) on count-back.

For his effort, Kinyua earned himself a luxury two nights for two on double full board basis at Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge courtesy of Serena Hotels.

The men winner Kamau was awarded a night for two at Elementaita Serena Camp also on full board basis.

On the other hand, Margaret Maina posted 37 points to claim the ladies first prize, beating Linda Kinyua by one point.

Winning the two nines were E. Kamuri and D. Wahome with 22 and 20 points respectively.

The day however belonged to two juniors, Brian Nyamu and Lewis Mwaniki, who both carded impressive scores of 42 points each, but only Nyamu was able to go home with the best junior prize. Unless the two were teeing off from different tees and paid less entry fees, they certainly deserved to be at the top of the field of 192 players.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Tejal Shah carded nett 72 to claim the overall prize in the September Pendant where Frankie Gichuru on 74 was the Silver Division winner after beating Grace Gichuki by one shot, while Mercy Nyanchama was third on 76 nett.

Taking the Bronze title in the event sponsored by Pat Odima and Nelson Nyoike was S. Mundia on 74 nett, winning by one shot from Harshida Shah. The guest winner was Agnes Asiimwe from Uganda on nett 72 and Onesmus Kibuna was the men winner on 79 nett.

In the October Monthly Mug, Hiren Joshi was the overall winner on 68 nett, beating Steve Orinda by one shot. Kamlesh Shah was third on 71 nett. A field of 189 golfers participated in the event.

At Machakos Golf Club, Stephen Musyoka beat Samuel Theuri on countback with 41 points to win the Ndumberi Golf Club Golf Day tournament where Ibrahim Lande on 40 points was third.

Kenya Railway Golf Club's George Wakaba emerged the best guest with 38 points, winning ahead of Moses Ranji on 35 points, with H. Ruhohi on 34 points taking the home the third prize.

Former lady captain Susan Musyoka was the best lady with a score of 36 points, and the nines went to Muli Kavita on 20 and Collins Kaloki on 21 points.

At Thika Greens Resort, Francis Muraya returned an impressive score of 42 points to win the Friends of Captain Golf Day. He beat men winner Githinji Itegi by one point, while the member winner was Joseph Maina on 40 points, with Caroline Muguku leading the ladies on 36 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Fr. Felix Kibicho posted nett 68 to claim the September Monthly Mug, beating Elijah Nguyo by one shot and George Kiguta on 70 finishing third.

Mercy Mburu was the lady winner on 72 nett. Pauline Miriga finished second in the ladies section, while Kenya Golf Union vice Chairman Peter Kiguru was the guest winner on 75 nett. The nines went to Fr Paul Kimani on 33 nett and James Njega with 32 nett.

At Eldoret Golf Club, James Komen, the Junior Golf Foundation North Rift representative, carded 38 points to claim the top prize in the Eldoret Oncology Golf Day and lady golfer Jedidah Keitany was second on 35, one better than third placed Cyril Kitiwa, Livingstone Telel and Jeremiah Kayago.

The nines went to Wilson Sugut on 21 and Hellen Yego with a score of 18 points.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.