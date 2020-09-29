Kenya: Home Player Kinyua Shines at Thika Course

Wilson Kinyua, a handicap 21 golfer at Thika Sports Club, over the weekend clinched the overall title in the Abeona Travel Africa and Serena Hotels sponsored golf tournament at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

He posted 19 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine for a total of 39, beating men winner Paul Kamau (22, 17) on count-back.

For his effort, Kinyua earned himself a luxury two nights for two on double full board basis at Kilaguni Serena Safari Lodge courtesy of Serena Hotels.

The men winner Kamau was awarded a night for two at Elementaita Serena Camp also on full board basis.

On the other hand, Margaret Maina posted 37 points to claim the ladies first prize, beating Linda Kinyua by one point.

Winning the two nines were E. Kamuri and D. Wahome with 22 and 20 points respectively.

The day however belonged to two juniors, Brian Nyamu and Lewis Mwaniki, who both carded impressive scores of 42 points each, but only Nyamu was able to go home with the best junior prize. Unless the two were teeing off from different tees and paid less entry fees, they certainly deserved to be at the top of the field of 192 players.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Tejal Shah carded nett 72 to claim the overall prize in the September Pendant where Frankie Gichuru on 74 was the Silver Division winner after beating Grace Gichuki by one shot, while Mercy Nyanchama was third on 76 nett.

Taking the Bronze title in the event sponsored by Pat Odima and Nelson Nyoike was S. Mundia on 74 nett, winning by one shot from Harshida Shah. The guest winner was Agnes Asiimwe from Uganda on nett 72 and Onesmus Kibuna was the men winner on 79 nett.

In the October Monthly Mug, Hiren Joshi was the overall winner on 68 nett, beating Steve Orinda by one shot. Kamlesh Shah was third on 71 nett. A field of 189 golfers participated in the event.

At Machakos Golf Club, Stephen Musyoka beat Samuel Theuri on countback with 41 points to win the Ndumberi Golf Club Golf Day tournament where Ibrahim Lande on 40 points was third.

Kenya Railway Golf Club's George Wakaba emerged the best guest with 38 points, winning ahead of Moses Ranji on 35 points, with H. Ruhohi on 34 points taking the home the third prize.

Former lady captain Susan Musyoka was the best lady with a score of 36 points, and the nines went to Muli Kavita on 20 and Collins Kaloki on 21 points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At Thika Greens Resort, Francis Muraya returned an impressive score of 42 points to win the Friends of Captain Golf Day. He beat men winner Githinji Itegi by one point, while the member winner was Joseph Maina on 40 points, with Caroline Muguku leading the ladies on 36 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Fr. Felix Kibicho posted nett 68 to claim the September Monthly Mug, beating Elijah Nguyo by one shot and George Kiguta on 70 finishing third.

Mercy Mburu was the lady winner on 72 nett. Pauline Miriga finished second in the ladies section, while Kenya Golf Union vice Chairman Peter Kiguru was the guest winner on 75 nett. The nines went to Fr Paul Kimani on 33 nett and James Njega with 32 nett.

At Eldoret Golf Club, James Komen, the Junior Golf Foundation North Rift representative, carded 38 points to claim the top prize in the Eldoret Oncology Golf Day and lady golfer Jedidah Keitany was second on 35, one better than third placed Cyril Kitiwa, Livingstone Telel and Jeremiah Kayago.

The nines went to Wilson Sugut on 21 and Hellen Yego with a score of 18 points.