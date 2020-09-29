South Africa: World Heart Day - Stop Smoking and Give Your Heart and Lungs a Break

analysis

Tobacco use is a common risk factor to the onset of the four main non-communicable diseases (NCDs): Cardiovascular disease (CVD - heart disease and strokes), cancer, chronic lung disease and diabetes. An estimated 48% of deaths in South Africa are attributed to NCDs, with CVD accounting for 18% of these deaths.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are still the second-biggest cause of death in South Africa after HIV/Aids. And every hour, 10 people suffer from a stroke while five have a heart attack. Exposure to tobacco smoke remains one of the strongest risk factors for CVD onset, again highlighting the urgent need to turn the tide on the "tobacco epidemic".

As the world battles the Covid-19 pandemic, World Heart Day on 29 September focuses on the prevention of CVD. The pandemic has also drawn attention to the country's non-communicable diseases (NCDs) burden, as people living with NCDs, including CVD, are at increased risk of worse Covid-19 outcomes.

