Malawi: Usi Drums Up Support for Utm Candidate in Mangochi West By-Election

UTM Party Vice-President, Michael Usi has urged people from Mangochi West to vote for the party's candidate, Geoffrey Mereka Chiwondo during the forthcoming November 10 by-elections in order to enjoy massive development the party has in store.

He said this on Sunday at Malembo Primary School Ground in the area when he led a team of the party's top leaders to the lakeshore district to drum up support for Chiwondo.

Chiwondo is contesting under UTM ticket after dumping Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a party he has been in a strong bond since 2014 when he joined it after winning the area's seat as an independent candidate.

He also won the 2019 elections; but, the High Court ordered a re-run, citing a plethora of irregularities marred the elections.

Speaking to thousands of people that came to attend the rally, the UTM Vice-President urged people in the area to settle for Chiwondo because of the "emblem" he is representing.

"Let me call upon you all to vote for this candidate because of his choice of aligning himself with a party that can transform the area," explained Usi, touting UTM is arguably the best party the country has ever had.

He said UTM is a party full of honesty, visionary and development conscious people committed to transform people from their lowest ebb of poverty to the apex of glory.

"Therefore, during the forthcoming by-elections, please vote for Chiwondoto get freed from the yoke of vicious circle of poverty that has denied your potential to thrive in farming, fishing, among other development activities," hinted Usi.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Chiwondo was failing to bring meaningful development to the area because he was plying his trade while docking in a corrupt ship.

"I thank him for joining transformative party. Now with us, the area is destined for change," remarked the UTM Veep.

To this effect, he implored Chiwondo to strive at conducting issue-based campaign throughout the campaign trail, saying this is what the party believes.

In his remarks, Chiwondo thanked the party leaders for coming to canvass more support towards him, saying this has given him an impetus of putting more efforts to win the election.

He promised to stick to issue-based campaign, saying he wants to sell his manifesto to the electorate in a peaceful environment so that the electorate themselves can choose the best candidate after scrutinizing the manifestos from the competing candidates.

00vote

Article Rating