Mozambique: Health Ministry Reports Four More Coronavirus Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported the deaths of four more people suffering from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, two of the latest victims were hospitalised in Maputo city, one in Tete and one in Massinga district, in Inhambane province. One was a woman and the other three were men. All four were Mozambican citizens.

They were diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 21, 22, 26 and 27 September. Their condition did not improve and they died on Saturday and Sunday. This brings the Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 to 58.

The Ministry also announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 134,011 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,032 of them in the previous 24 hours. All the tests were carried out in public facilities.

Of the samples tested, 324 were from Maputo city, 130 from Zambezia. 108 from Cabo Delgado, 107 from Maputo province, 91 from Nampula, 91 from Sofala, 54 from Gaza, 44 from Manca, 40 from Tete, 40 from Niassa, and three from Inhambane.

806 of the tests gave negative results, and 226 of the samples tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases to 7,983. All of the new cases are Mozambicans. 138 are men or boys and 88 are women or girls. 56 cases are children under the age of 15, and three are more than 65 years old. No age information was available for 14 cases.

Almost half of the new cases - 108 - were from the central province of Zambezia. This means that 83 per cent of those tested in Zambezia were positive for the coronavirus. There were 40 cases from Maputo city, 30 from Niassa, 23 from Tete, 10 from Maputo province, eight from Cabo Delgado, five from Sofala and one each from Gaza and Inhambane.

In accordance with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 226 new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry said that, in the same 24 hour period, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital in Zambezia, but three more entered the isolation wards in Maputo city. 52 people are now under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards, all of them in Maputo city.

A further 38 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (28 in Inhambane and ten in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries is now 4,807 (60.2 per cent of all people infected with the coronavirus since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all the 7,983 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 3,427; Maputo province, 1,387; Cabo Delgado, 706; Nampula, 581; Zambezia, 511; Gaza, 318; Tete, 287; Niassa, 223; Sofala, 219; Inhambane, 217; Manica, 107.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 7,983 confirmed cases, of whom 4,807 have made a complete recovery, and 3,114 are active cases. 62 Covid-19 patients have died, 58 from the disease and four from other causes.

Despite the recent surge in cases in Zambezia, Maputo city and province remain the areas worst hit by the coronavirus. They account for over 76 per cent of active cases.