Mozambique: Two Dead in Manica Ambushes

Maputo — Armed men, believed to be members of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta" killed two people and injured four others in ambushes against cars and minibuses in the central province of Manica on Sunday evening according to a report on the independent television station STV.

The ambushes took place in the Dombe region, in Sussundenga district, at about 18.00. According to Mateus Mindu, the spokesperson of the Manica provincial police command, the targets for the attacks were private cars and minibuses used for passenger transport (known colloquially as "chapas").

The vehicles were travelling through Dombe on the road from the provincial capital, Chimoio, to Mossurize district.

"A group of armed men, who are presumed to be from the Renamo Military Junta, attacked four vehicles", said Mindu. "Two people were killed, and four were injured, including two children aged 10 and 14".

Mindu said police units are on the ground hunting down the attackers. The police have made similar statements every time there is an ambush, but the members of the Military Junta are never caught.

So far this month six people have died, and dozens have been injured in attacks staged by the junta in Manica and the neighbouring province of Sofala.