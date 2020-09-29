Tanzania: Summit to Unleash Youth Innovation Potential

FOR the second time in a row, Arusha Region will host the Arusha Innovation Summit scheduled for November 27, this year.

The summit, christened Fostering Innovation and Creativity in Tanzania's Middle Income Economy, will be preceded by the Arusha Innovation Challenge which will see young creative minds showcase their innovations.

Addressing reporters at the weekend, the brains behind the Business Startup Centre at the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Ms Pamela Chogo, said all was set for the summit which attracted a great deal of the youth in the country.

"Through the summit, the youth will compete in innovation and creativity where they'll send their entries online," she revealed.

According to Ms Chogo, the summit seeks to identify brilliant innovative ideas and help them unleash their potential in the labour market.

Coordinator of the Arusha Innovation Challenge, who is also the spokesperson of the Institute of Accountancy Arusha Student Organisation (IAASO) Sunday Cuthbeth Massawe said the challenge would feature social and business innovation categories, where entries would be scrutinised by a credible jury.

The challenge, which ends on October 24, is open to the youth aged between 16 and 30 years, with winners honoured with top awards.

"Each category will have top three winners... those who feature in the top 10 list will be given an exhibition platform to showcase their innovation talents," he said.

The summit is also set to unleash the potential of young Tanzanians in information and communication technology (ICT) and innovation, according to Mr Massawe.

"Those who excel well will also be awarded with scholarship programmes," he added.