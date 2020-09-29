Tanzania: Relief to Fishermen As Special Cold Room Project in Sight

THE Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP) in collaboration with UNDP is undertaking a major project for the construction of a special cold room for assisting fishermen in the Lake Zone to preserve their fish in a professional manner.

The project, currently undertaken in Mwanza Region, will also see installation of a modern plant for the production of special ice blocks needed in preserving fish in international recommended standards before being exported to different local and international destinations.

In an interview with 'Daily News' here, IRDP Rector, Prof Hozen Mayaya, said the project was part of a series of diverse strategies initiated by the state- owned institute to support the fifth phase government's efforts to industrialise the country, but also address poverty from grassroots.

He said the institute in partnership with other key development partners, like European Union (EU) and international organisations like Unicef had also implemented useful projects for the construction of several industries in different parts of the country.

"For instance, in Dodoma Region we have so far managed to open a leather processing factory and sunflower oil plant."

"Besides boosting economic growth in the central zone corridor, the two factories play a key role in improving service delivery and create direct and indirect job opportunities to youth communities," he elaborated.

Prof Mayaya said further that, the establishment of the Dodoma-based high learning institute was meant to capacitate normal citizens in rural areas to uplift their livelihoods and contribute to the country's economy.

However, for her part, the chairperson of IRDP Governing Council Prof Martha Qorro noted that the Dodoma-based institute would continue producing potential human resources to work decently in empowering rural communities to understand and utilise key economic potential in their areas.