Tanzania's Decision to Shun Lockdowns Pays Dividends

TANZANIA'S decision not to implement lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the reasons why there is an insignificant number of casualties in the country, as far as the pandemic is concerned.

This was said by Moshi Municipal Council Health Officer Mgeta Sebastian, when responding to questions at a special ethical reporting on health issues seminar for Kilimanjaro-based journalists held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, at the weekend.

"Tanzanians should thank God for the good vision he bestowed on our leaders led by President John Magufuli to rule out a possibility of lockdowns as the Covid-19 pandemic plagued the world although other countries," he said.

Elaborating, Mr Sebastian said there was evidence that in many countries where lockdowns were imposed many people died as a result of stress caused by staying indoors for many days and months.

"When you decide to impose a lockdown, people inside will be stressed due to the fact they will be thinking a lot about many things they can't do while inside. This leads to the weakening of their body immunity," he added.

He cited another factor which he said contributed to Tanzania's victory over the pandemic as cooperation which Tanzanians and their leaders showed during the pandemic.

"Unity among people and their government is crucial in the war on any pandemic because it helps to contain the pandemic and this is what happened to Tanzanians during Covid-19. This is what made the country win the pandemic," he added.

Commenting on the content of the seminar, he told participants that they should abide by health experts' recommendations and government directives when reporting on health issues, including those related to Covid-19.

"We all are aware that when such issues occur in the country, everybody would like to be updated on them. Therefore, it will be better for journalists to abide by the directives given by the government concerning those directed to provide information. This will enable journalists to disseminate the right information to members of the public," he said.