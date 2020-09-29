Malawi: Activist Kajoloweka Says Chakwera's Administration an Insult to Malawian Youths

28 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda-Mhango

Renowned Mzuzu-based human rights and youth activist, Charles Kajoloweka, has hit at the President Lazarus Chakwera's Tonse Alliance led government saying, like the previous administrations, it is simply good at talking and unable to show on the ground its pre-election promises.

Kajoloweka, who is executive director of Youth and Society (YAS), said apparently the Chakwera administration is an insult to Malawians for its shoddy approach towards issues to do with the youths.

He cited the absymal allocation of resources to the youths in the 2020/21 fiscal budget and the lukewarmness in working towards the creation of the promised one million jobs as some of the insults.

At a news conference in Mzuzu where he also rejected President Chakwera's appointment that he sits in the Malawi National Youth Council Board, Kajoloweka said the Tonse Alliance was also politicizing the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (Medef) loans.

Said Kajoloweka: "We know the financial problems the whole world is facing because of Covid-19. However, while that has been an excuse, the Tonse alliance government would have shown up the strategy it intended to create one million jobs.

" MEDEF, is main tool for the one million jobs creation, however, we have seen Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials telling people that only its members will benefit from it."

Kajoloweka also pointed out hat government allocated 0.5 percent of the total budget to the Ministry of Youth.

"This government is not serious with youth empowerment."

According to Kajoloweka, he is worried with government's delay to appoint new or redeploy MEDEF management after its operations were suspended.

"MEDEF is not active now because of the suspension of its top management. Is this not delaying the process of creating one million jobs? We need action as soon as possible," said Kajoloweka.

On rejecting the board member offer at the National Youth Council, Kajoloweka said working at the Board would compromise his work as an activist.

