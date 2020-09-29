Malawi: Government Denies K54 Million Per Hectare Compensation - 'Dpp Lied'

28 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Blessings Kapina-Mana

Government has denied rumours K 54 million compensation package per hectare as promised Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to the people of Magwero in Lilongwe as it was a political campaign tactic.

The Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa said that sometimes politicians do not tell people the truth with the intentions of winning people's hearts.

He said it better to tell voters the truth because the truth sets people free.

"I consulted the former Minister of Lands and asked him if he promised that they will give people K 54 million per hectare, the former Minister denied," Msukwa told the gathering.

He said that what has happened in area was that during the last regime as a country was going towards the election the former Minister of Lands came and promised people to do compensations which were not in line with the law.

He added that whenever the officers came to survey the place were being chased away and stoned off because the people in Magwero need compensations which were excessive

"People were promised K 54 million per hectare which is neither here nor there, therefore, we came to tell people the truth to pacify the area so that our officers can starting developing the place and doing the assessment so that they can give them the compensations that are really due to them was the major essence," the Minister added.

He said that they came to correct the mistake and the wrong information which was made by the past regime so that the chiefs can tell the truth to their subject.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, Alfred Jiya said that the former Minister of Lands, Symon Vuwa Kaunda told the people that they are supposed to receive K 54 million per hectare.

"When he told us that I went to read the constitution on Malawi and went to the Act which talks about land which was signed by Kamuzu Banda but I never found that K 54 million per hectare.

"When I said I should go to the current Act which was signed by the former President, Peter Mutharika, I did not find that people are supposed to get K 54 million per hectare," he said

Jiya said the constitution empowers the ministry of lands to deal with land according and in line with the law.

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said that the people should give the government time to develop the area and they should stop urging with the government over the issue of land.

He said that the government would compensate people in the area in line with the law but not the K54 million per hectare.

Malawi has allocated over 400 hectares of land to Malawi investment and trade Centre (MITC) in Magwero (Area 55) in Lilongwe.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.