Malawi: DPP's Mzomera Convicted for Obtaining Money Using Corrupt Means

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Regional Governor for the North, Christopher Nzomera Ngwira, has been convicted by the courts in a case he was answering, pertaining to abuse of Constituency Development Funds (CDF) funds.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has successfully prosecuted the case in which it acused Ngwira of presenting invoices from YOGI and Mzimba Hardware on pretext that they had supplied building materials for Lukwelukwe School Project which is funded under Local Development Fund (LDF) under M'mbelwa District Council.

ACB conducted investigations into the matter and established that Ngwira advised the Project Management Committee (PMC) members to sign blank withdrawal slips and told them not to indicate the total amount to be withdrawn. He later indicated K650, 000 on the withdraw form.

Ngwira committed an offence under Section 27 (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) in that he used his influence as Member of Parliament to award a contract for the construction of Lukwelukwe Teacher's House project under the LDF programme to Louis Mtonga of Taonga Shopping Centre in Mzimba which was supposed to be done by the Project Management Committee.

The former MP is also suspected to have committed an offence under Section 271 (2) (e) of the Penal Code in that he on August 2, 2010 at new Building Society (NBS) branch in Mzimba, converted for his own use, money amounting to K650, 000 meant for Lukwelukwe Teacher's House Project under the LDF programme.

Senior Magistrate in Mzimba is set to pronounce his sentenced.

00vote

Article Rating