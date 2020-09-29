Namibia: Govt Urged to Pass Information Bill

NAMIBIA'S ACTION Coalition is calling on the government to pass and implement the access to information bill as a matter of urgency.

This call comes as the global community celebrates the first International Day for Universal Access to Information today as designated by the United Nations General Assembly in October 2019.

The day is celebrated under the theme 'In Times of Crisis, Access to Information saves Lives, Builds Trust and Brings Hope'.

In a statement yesterday, ACTION Coalition chairperson Frederico Links said for years, Namibians have been promised an access to information law - to no avail.

He said access to information is most needed as a reassuring mechanism to help people understand and cope with what is happening to and around them.

"Namibia is a nation in the grip of a crushing poverty pandemic; in the midst of a gender-based violence pandemic; in the throes of a child-abuse and neglect pandemic; severely afflicted by a corruption and misgovernance pandemic; and so forth," Links said.

He said 2020's theme is applicable to current circumstances.

Links called on government departments and agencies to formalise the adoption of a culture of openness and accountability.

He said the government should give life to all transparency-inducing laws and policies, such as the Public Procurement Act of 2015 and its regulations.

"Namibia should join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) - the global standard for good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources - or at least adopt key aspects of the EITI," he said.

The EITI involves creating a public register of beneficial owners involved in the extractive industries, including fisheries.

The country should also disclose official contracts and licences that govern the extraction of resources, and create processes for public participation in the formulation of the national budget, and in monitoring and evaluating its execution.

Links urged the government to introduce a mandatory and public system for the president and ministers to declare

their assets on an annual basis, while rejecting the inclination to shield or withhold information from the media.

"The government should proactively and honestly engage in and communicate on the problems afflicting Namibia," he said.

Moreover, the African Platform on Access to Information Working Group (APAI-WG) called on African leaders to ensure that no country is left behind in giving effect to the fundamental importance of access to information.

In a statement yesterday, the APAI-WG, a network of civil society organisations in Africa engaged in advancing the right to information, said despite the tremendous progress made on the continent and around the world in the last few years, more than half of the countries in Africa are yet to adopt laws or other frameworks granting or guaranteeing their citizens the right to access to information.

Chairperson of the APAI-WG, Zoe Titus, said one of the profound observations contained in the General Assembly's resolution proclaiming 28 September as International Day for Universal Access to Information, is the reaffirmation of the fact that freedom of expression and access to information are cornerstones of inclusive knowledge societies.

She said: "It follows therefore that if Africa is to overcome the challenges of illiteracy and ignorance it cannot take a back seat in the global drive towards public access to information." Titus said access to information, and by association transparency, cultivates accountability and engagement, adding that governments that are intentional about being transparent and sharing information proactively, promote a culture of engagement, inclusive decision-making and ultimately trust.