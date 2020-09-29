Nigeria: Govt Launches 'Digital Nigeria' Portal, Mobile App

Nigeria's minister of communication, Isa Pantami, has launched the digital Nigeria portal and mobile app.

"Today, we are formally launching the www.digitalnigeria.gov.ng portal and the 'Digital Nigeria' Mobile App. We are committed to enabling Nigerians acquire high level digital skills from the comfort of their homes," he said at the launch on Monday.

He said the ministry was committed to developing the capacity of Nigerians to use technology to solve problems.

"We will keep updating the course offerings to reflect global trends. The step by step procedure for using the platforms will be available on our website and social media pages," he said.

Mr Pantami said "digital Nigeria programme will provide a platform to empower Nigerians to develop relevant skills and build innovative solutions to address challenges within our community."

"The digital economy encompasses ICT and all digital services, which include all online activities in financial institutions, ecommerce, online tax payment, any form of online payment, online banking," he added.

"When we consider these, the contribution of the digital economy could be up to 45 per cent or even more," he added.

"Today's launch is towards the implementation of the Digital Literacy and Skills Pillar #2. It is a follow up to the Mr President's flagging off of the Digital Nigeria Programme on the 19th of March 2020 to support Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training for Nigerians.

"The digital Nigeria programme will provide a national platform for improving the digital literacy of Nigerians and it will enable Nigerians from all walks of life to acquire high level digital skills.

"It will have a strong emphasis on skills for jobs and will include Nigerians in all strata of society, such as youth, women, children, internally displaced persons, people living with disabilities," he added.