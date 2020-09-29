Nigeria Records 136 New Coronavirus Cases, Three More Deaths

29 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nigeria reported 136 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, the country's infectious disease agency, NCDC, said on Monday.

With the new figures, the total coronavirus infections in the country is now 58,640 while 1,111 COVID-19 related deaths have so far been reported.

The health agency said almost 50,000 patients have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of about 85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the are still about 7,400 active infections in Nigeria.

The 136 new cases were reported from 13 states: Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), Edo (1).

Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 71 infections. The commercial city is Nigeria's COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections and 205 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria's capital, is the second most impacted with a total of about 5,000 cases and 77 deaths.

In the past three weeks, Nigeria has not reported any daily infection above 300 and cases have fallen below 500 since late June, an indication that the country may have passed the worst stage of its coronavirus pandemic.

However, health experts have called for caution saying non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols could lead to an increase in infections.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.