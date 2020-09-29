Cameroon, IFAD Support Farmers

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) of the United Nations has announced a $59.9 million investment to fund a six-year extension of the successful Commodity Value Chain Development Support Project (PADFA). IFAD President, Gilbert F. Houngbo and Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Development of the Republic of Cameroon, Alamine Ousmane Mey, met virtually to sign the financing agreement for the second phase of the Commodity Value Chain Development Support Project (PADFA II).

Cameroon has great potential to meet its food demand and improve the living conditions of the rural population.

About 32,000 poor rural households would benefit from the new project, which will help small-scale farmers and boost rice and onion production in the country.

The project's overarching goal is to strengthen rural livelihoods for greater income, improve food security and nutrition, and integrate approaches to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Small-scale farmers in rice and onion value chains have faced relatively low productivity and income. The project will introduce measures to ensure the availability of quality climate-resilient seeds and other inputs, and more efficient land and water management, including the modernisation of irrigation infrastructure to reduce producers' dependence on rain-fed farming.

It would also work to minimise post-harvest losses by providing adequate storage and processing facilities.

The project aims to empower women and youth who are especially vulnerable to climate-related events and other shocks. Fifty per cent of the project's participants would be women, who typically have limited access to finance and production tools. At least 30 per cent of the participants would be young people, who often face high rates of unemployment.