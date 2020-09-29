Nigeria: Ondo Guber Election - IG Pledges to Consolidate On Gains of Edo Poll

29 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday assured the nation of the determination of the police to ensure another peaceful election in the state.

He said he would replicate the gains recorded by the force and other security agencies in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State.

A statement issued yesterday by the Force Headquarters, said the IG gave this assurance when the Convener and Co-convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Mr. Clement Nwankwo and Mr. Esther Uzoma led other representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria on a courtesy call on the IG at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement said the IG "assured the nation, particularly the people of Ondo State, of the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to replicate and advance the gains recorded by the Force and other security agencies during the Edo Gubernatorial Election as the Force prepares for the forthcoming October 10, 2020 Ondo State gubernatorial election".

It said the meeting availed the police leadership ample opportunity to carry out post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State election in addition to getting feedback especially from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and human rights community on necessary gains to advance and observed lapses to correct in subsequent elections.

The IG appreciated the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

He further reassured that the force would continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical stakeholders in election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo Election but in subsequent elections in the country.

