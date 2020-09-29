Liberia: First Lady Clar Weah Presents Fulfills Promise of U.S.$15K to Female National Team - Presents Cash to LFA

Monrovia — The First Lady of Liberia, Clar Marie Weah, has fulfilled her promise to the senior women team of Liberia by presenting a cash of US$15,000 to the Liberia football Association.

The money is a fulfillment of a promise of US$5,000 winning bonus per match Madam Weah made to the team on 22 February ahead of their participation in the maiden edition of the West African Football Union (Wafu Zone A) women's Nations Cup finals in Sierra Leone from 25 February to 7 March.

Liberia beat Guinea Bissau 4-0 on 26 February, Gambia 2-1 on 2 March and Cape Verde 1-0 on 7 March to win the bronze medals.

The fulfilment of the promise followed a FrontPageAfrica report of the team members complaining of feeling abandoned by the First Lady. Many of the team members who preferred not to be mentioned expressed their disappointment in the First Lady, especially when they were hearing news of her making distributions to several communities and groups during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while she was yet to fulfill her promise to them.

In reaction to their assertions, the First Lady apologized to the team for the delay in fulfilling her promise and explained that it was unfortunate that she had to travel out of Liberia for six months.

Clar, who traveled to the United States before the team's departure, apologized for the delays in making good her promise, which was due to several global lockdown measures and travel restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

LFA President Mustapha Raji received the money promised to turn the money over to the team.

"We want to say a very big thank you to the First Lady and First Family. We never doubted your ability to honor your promise. It is great to make promises and even greater to honor promises.

"We will organize a benefit program to present the money to the technical staff for an appropriate distribution at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium as soon as possible so you can interact with the players.

"As CAF women's football ambassador, we will count on your support and the government to develop and improve women's football. Football runs in your DNA. So, we will surely need you," said Raji.