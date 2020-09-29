Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Kwara Labour Unions Issue 14 Days Ultimatum to Kwara Govt

The organised labour unions in Kwara have issued a 14 day ultimatum to Kwara government to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state.

The unions under the Joint Kwara Labour Congress gave the ultimatum in a communiqué issued on Monday in Ilorin at the end of its congress.

The communiqué, a copy of which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), also demanded an upward review of the negotiated wage by 50 per cent.

NAN reports that the congress' resolutions was signed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Alhaji Issa Ore, his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Ezekiel Adegoke and the chairman of the state Joint Negotiation Committee (JNC), Saliu Suleiman.

It stated "it is on this note that the congress resolved that we give the state government 14 days ultimatum effective from today, Monday, 28th September to Monday, 12th October, 2020 within which to resolve all the demands mentioned above.

"Failure to comply, of which, we will have no other option than to embark on industrial action to press home our demands."

The congress said that the ultimatum became necessary in view of several letters written to that effect, but which were not properly responded to by the state.

It said that it called for a 50 per cent upward review having critically analysed the economic implication of the present situation on the agreed minimum wage.

The unions also expressed dismay over an executive directive in the state stopping deductions and remittance of union check-off dues and other third party deductions to the concerned unions and associations.

These deductions, it said were statutory obligation of every employer of labour where union operates.

"We therefore, urge the state government to reverse the directive and remit to all concerned industrial unions and associations all deducted dues without further delay," the communiqué read.

It also demanded payment of COVID-19 hazard allowance to health workers at the frontline of battle against the pandemic in the state to appreciate the extent of risk these personnel put their lives.

The organised labour called for the harmonisation of salary of health workers in the local government councils with their counterparts in the state.

It further demanded for payment of pension and salary arrears of worker between 2015 and 2019. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com