Nigeria: Buhari's Home State Spends N18.80bn On Water Projects in 5 Years

28 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

Katsina State Government has spent the sum of N18,798,640,116. 83 on the provision of potable drinking water in urban areas of the state since the inception of the administration of Gov. Aminu Masari in 2015.

The State Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Musa Funtua, disclosed this during the weekly media briefing with members of the Correspondents Chapel of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Katsina on Monday.

Funtua stated that before the inception of the Masari administration, the water supply sector was incapacitated, hence the need for its resuscitation.

"On inception of the Masari administration, only Dutsinma and Funtua Urban District Water Supply Schemes were functioning.

"While the Semi-Urban and Rural Water sectors were largely neglected which hardly met the water needs of the people," he said.

According to him, the government swung into action and awarded contracts for the resuscitation of the Urban and Semi-Urban Water Supply Scheme to meet the needs of the people.

"In addition to that, Water Supply Operations and Production commenced in Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme, which was handed over to the state by the Federal Government.

"The scheme covers Katsina metropolis and Dutsinma town to meet the people's water needs," he said.

